ZERA introduces e-licenses for the petroleum sector

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has said in a tweet that players in the petroleum sector will now receive their licences via email or as ZERA has dubbed them, “e-licenses”.
The statement reads as follows:
PETROLEUM SECTOR NOTICE
INTRODUCTION OF ELECTRONIC LICENSES (E-LICENSES)
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is delighted to announce to stakeholders that, with effect from 25 January 2021, the Authority will start to issue Electronic Licenses (E- Licenses) for the Petroleum sector.
Initially, E-licenses will be issued for the following license categories:
1. Petroleum Retail
2. Petroleum Wholesale
3. Petroleum Production (Blending)
4. LPG Retail
5. LPG Wholesale
All E-licenses will be delivered by email and will have the following security features:
• 2D Data Matrix
• 1D Linear Barcode
• Unique license number
• Watermark
E-licenses can be verified upon request via licensing@zera.co.zw
Please note that once the E-license has been received, it should be printed and displayed in a prominent place as provided in the law.ZERA
