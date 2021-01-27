ZERA introduces e-licenses for the petroleum sector

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has said in a tweet that players in the petroleum sector will now receive their licences via email or as ZERA has dubbed them, “e-licenses”.

The statement reads as follows:

PETROLEUM SECTOR NOTICE advertisement

INTRODUCTION OF ELECTRONIC LICENSES (E-LICENSES)

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is delighted to announce to stakeholders that, with effect from 25 January 2021, the Authority will start to issue Electronic Licenses (E- Licenses) for the Petroleum sector.

Initially, E-licenses will be issued for the following license categories: 1. Petroleum Retail 2. Petroleum Wholesale 3. Petroleum Production (Blending) 4. LPG Retail 5. LPG Wholesale

All E-licenses will be delivered by email and will have the following security features:

• 2D Data Matrix • 1D Linear Barcode • Unique license number • Watermark

E-licenses can be verified upon request via licensing@zera.co.zw Please note that once the E-license has been received, it should be printed and displayed in a prominent place as provided in the law.

ZERA