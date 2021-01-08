Zim A.I COVID-19 diagnostic system takes 2nd place at INAT Tech-a-thon

Earlier this week we reported on Pardon Mukoyi and James Murombo’s A.I based COVID-19 X-Ray diagnostic system that is looking to improve the initial assessment of patients as well as monitor the disease’s progression. Well, their project placed second at the International Network on Appropriate Technology’s (INAT) 9th ICAT Tech-a-thon.
The Tech-a-thon started in November last year with University students from several countries working to design prototypes in response to challenges of their own choosing.
Pardon Mukoyi and James Murombo entered the contest and as previously mentioned their prototype placed second overall netting them US$900.00.
- The Aarchi-tech’s – Zee Pot (first place) US$1 200
- A.I for Health – COVID-19 Induced pneumonia Diagnosis System US$900
- Tourist Lightweight Cross-Country Vehicle and Virtual Technical Training (VTT) (tied for third place) US$600
This result will definitely give the duo the exposure they need to lure investment for their project. We would like to congratulate them both and wish them all the very best with their venture.
If you’d like to see the entire showcase you can do so with the link below:
