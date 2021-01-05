ZIMRA issues statement on e-services platform & tax clearance certificates

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued a statement on the challenges that people have been facing with the organisations’ website as they tried to get Tax Clearance Certificates.

The statement reads as follows and it comes by way of a CZI (The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries) Tweet:

PUBLIC NOTICE ISSUANCE OF THE 2021 TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES [ITF263] AND FISCALISATION

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) notes and regrets the challenges that our valued clients are experiencing in accessing (ITF 263) tax clearances on the e-services platform. Our ICT team together with the service providers are working flat out to rectify the challenges and ensure a smooth flow of operations. In order to facilitate business operations and allow for adequate time to rectify the technical challenge being encountered, ZIMRA would like to advise the public that all registered clients are deemed to have a valid tax clearance up to January 2021.



In the meantime, clients should continue updating their accounts with ZIMRA and are reminded that in order for tax clearance to be issued:

1. All VAT registered operators should fully fiscalise for multi-currency with their invoice/receipts showing currency of transaction and their devices interfaced with ZIMRA servers. Please note that the devices should be configured to show:

o transactions done in local currency ZW$

o transactions done in foreign currency like the USD.

Where clients have devices that cannot be configured for multicurrency, different devices should be configured to show either of the above requirements,

2. All tax affairs i.e. submission of tax returns, tax payments and master data information must be up to date and

3. Clients who do not meet the above requirements should approach their Regional ZIMRA offices and agree on a plan to comply with the requirements before a tax clearance is issued.



Meanwhile, for ease of communication and resolution of any tax clearance related issues, clients are advised to submit their issues to the following email addresses:

1. Large Client Office (LCO) – itf263queriesdesklco@zimra.co.zw

2. Medium Clients Office (MCO) -itf263queriesdeskmco@zimra.co.zw

3. Small Clients Office (SCO) – itf263queriesdesksco@zimra.co.zw

4. Region 2 – itf263queriesdeskregion2@zimra.co.zw

5. Region 3 – itf263queriesdeskregion3@zimra.co.zw





Public Notice Number 01 of 2021.

ZIMRA via The Conferedration of Zimbabwe Industries