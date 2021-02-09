Applications for the Savvy Global Fellowship are now open

Applications for the 2021 edition of the Savvy Global Fellowship are now open.

“Have you ever wanted to build a successful impact-driven business, but didn’t know how to? Do you own an early-stage business that you want to grow and scale into new markets and verticals? Are you interested in being part of the new generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs? Then apply now! Savvy is looking for you.”

The Savvy Global Fellowship is looking for passionate individuals who want to be part of the next generation of impact entrepreneurs. The pandemic has resulted in a lot of people losing their jobs and those people are now living in an uncertain world. To this end, the fellowship wants to equip young business people with the correct tools to succeed in their endeavours in the new normal.

“The Savvy Global Fellowship for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs, which began in 2020, has so far, received over 30,595 applications from around the world, and has selected 2,572 Fellows from 113 countries. For 12 weeks, no matter what stage your venture is, the Fellowship program helps selected Fellows answer all the relevant questions that they need to kickstart their amazing impact venture, gain early traction, achieve product-market fit, and scale into new markets.”

Application requirements

There is no geographical, ethnic or academic restriction. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 – 40 and all you’ll need to do, is demonstrate your passion to learn and create a lasting change in your community or the world.

The Fellowship does consider applicants who are above the age of 40 but they will have to come with at least 5 years of work or entrepreneurial experience.

The program

E-Learning: Savvy Fellowship kicks off with a rigorous 12-weeks e-learning experience. As a Savvy Fellow, you will learn everything from ideation to scaling. Some of the things you’ll learn during the program are ‘understanding your customer’, ‘building a product or service that effectively solves their key challenges’, and ‘effectively positioning your solution in the market.’



Assessment: During the 12 weeks of learning, unlearning, and relearning, you can test your understanding by taking our weekly quizzes. The quizzes are a combination of multiple choices, Yes or No, and True or False. Assessments are the best way to identify your strengths and areas of weaknesses. Knowing your weaknesses helps you work effectively on them.



Peer Mentorship: We have introduced peer-to-peer mentorship, which we have found very effective. Our motto at Savvy is: “Be Your Fellow’s Keeper.” So, since all Savvy Fellows don’t have the same level of experience, more experienced and knowledgeable Fellows will help guide the others.



Expert Mentorship: Savvy Fellows get weekly expert mentorship from over 100 renowned experts across various industries. The Fellows are expected to effectively transform all their learnings from the expert mentorship sessions, into meaningful and measurable societal impact.



Post-Fellowship: After 12 weeks, you’ll receive a Certificate of Completion to proudly share with your professional network. That’s not all. You’ll still find the Savvy platform useful as we constantly share weekly articles on impact entrepreneurship, personal branding, capacity building, and professional opportunities. So, your Savvy Fellowship account will be useful even after you complete the intensive 12-week virtual Fellowship program.

One of the missions of Savvy is to bring passionate and competent individuals together to build sustainable businesses, or to foster strategic partnerships and collaborations between these individuals. With that said, we encourage selected Fellows to use the Savvy platform to find and interact with other Savvy Fellows, which could lead them to start a business together or forge a helpful partnership.



Benefits



Becoming a Savvy Fellow is an exceptional opportunity for you to:

1. Identify your ideal target customer, and build a product or service that exceeds their expectations.

2. Make your product or service stand out from competing or substitute solutions in the market.

3. Draft a solid go-to-market strategy, revenue model, and customer acquisition strategy for your business.

4. Optimize your business operations, delegate properly, and build a winning team to execute your business strategies.

5. Identify the right legal structure for your business, raise capital for your business, and forge strong strategic partnerships that will help you scale your business.

6. Meet and interact with renowned business experts across various industries.

7. Share your experiences with other Fellows, and learn from them.

8. Explore industries beyond your daily work and expand your expertise.

9. Strengthen your work through new connections, skills, and ideas.

10. Join a global alumni network of over 2,500 entrepreneurs, to help you seek innovative solutions to common business challenges.

If you are interested in applying for the Savvy Global Fellowship, you can do with the link here