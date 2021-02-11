DStv Catch Up is now available on all packages

DStv has announced that Catch Up is now available on all packages. The service which was once limited to the higher-end package as well as Compact Plus, Compact and Family is now open to Access and EasyView customers.

Users on these packages will now be able to view Catch Up content while watching via an internet connection on the Explora or Explora Ultra decoders or while on DStv’s mobile app.

Catch Up now being open to all its viewers will allow them to avoid channel hopping while they try to fill the void till their favourite show comes on. On top of that, all DStv customers can now watch shows that were on while they watching another program.

DStv Catch Up

Create your own schedule: You can decide on your night’s viewing order and shows. You can make up viewing themes like Tuesday comedy nights, or Sunday action. There’s no more skipping through channels trying to find something to fill the gap while you’re waiting for your favourite series to come on live TV. And if you’ve had an exhausting day and you’re not up to your tense emotional drama, you can save it for the weekend and just watch your cooking and makeover shows instead.

See it all: You can watch shows that were on while you were watching one of your other favourites, without having to juggle your calendar or choose one over the other.

Re-watch a moment: Whether you’d like to relive the emotional impact of a kiss or death, or someone spoke over an essential piece of dialogue, with Catch Up, you can start up that episode, skip to your moment, and relive it or clear things up. Whatever you need.

Binge: Whether you want to see the 4 latest episodes of your favourite soap, or binge a whole season Box Set of a show, you can do that with Catch Up.

Box Sets: With Catch Up, if DStv is making a show available as a Box Set, and with your, Explora connected to the internet or via the DStv App, you will be able to see all the season’s episodes aired to date, rather than just the latest 4 episodes. If you wait until the season is finished, the whole Box Set will remain available to binge for a whole month after the show ended.

The initial announcement was made for subscribers in South Africa but like with all of DStv’s other product roll-outs it won’t be too long till we see it in Zimbabwe.