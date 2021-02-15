DStv has launched Honey, a pan-African lifestyle channel

MultiChoice/DStv has announced the launch of a new African lifestyle channel called Honey. This channel looks like the company’s push for more native content on its platform. MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s Public Relations Officer Liz Dziva said that the channel seeks to showcase the diversity of life across Africa

”The content will be as diverse as Africa itself, with everything from lifestyle, food and relationships to weddings, personal development and reality shows” Liz Dziva

Honey will be produced for DStv by Media24 and launched today on channel 173 on DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

The channel will have female voices featuring prominently, and one of the shows called The Buzz will feature Zimbabwean presenter Davina Mavuwa along with four other women from around the continent. The Buzz is an opinion programme where the panel will examine social issues and problems and give their unique perspective on the matters.

DStv says that programming for Honey will be sourced from around the continent. The shows that have made it so far are Pastors’ Wives from South Africa, Love Swap (Nigeria), Making The Menu from Kenya and It’s A Match from Zambia.

On the 19th of March viewers should be on the look out for “The Next Big Contender” which will be a search for Africa’s up-and-coming Social Influencers.