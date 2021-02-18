EcoCash online payments system experiencing technical challenges

At about 07:24 to 08:37 this morning the EcoCash API was completely down. The API (Application Program Interface) is what allows merchants to sell you services and accept payments using your EcoCash wallet.

The outage seemed to be widespread because it affected Paynow for example who’s own API relies on EcoCash’s API architecture. Outages like these are particularly concerning because they affect the burgeoning e-commerce industry that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 08:37 onwards merchants were able to process payments but the system went down again soon after. Hopefully, EcoCash can get this sorted out because there are a lot of businesses that rely on their services to process payments.

