advertisement

EcoCash online payments system experiencing technical challenges

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Feb 18, 2021 in Mobile Money · 1 min read
   
No comments

At about 07:24 to 08:37 this morning the EcoCash API was completely down. The API (Application Program Interface) is what allows merchants to sell you services and accept payments using your EcoCash wallet.

The outage seemed to be widespread because it affected Paynow for example who’s own API relies on EcoCash’s API architecture. Outages like these are particularly concerning because they affect the burgeoning e-commerce industry that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 08:37 onwards merchants were able to process payments but the system went down again soon after. Hopefully, EcoCash can get this sorted out because there are a lot of businesses that rely on their services to process payments.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Econet barred by High Court from sending COVID SMS updates

BancABC will give you US$20 to open a prepaid VISA. But is the card worth it long-term?

Video: The truth about fake smartphone cameras

Technikari with the Zim duo who created an AI-based COVID-19 diagnostic system