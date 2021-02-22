advertisement

Econet data has been performing almost as poorly as NetOne

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Feb 22, 2021 in Telecommunications · 1 min read
   
1 comment

NetOne isn’t alone when it comes to shoddy data services of late. Econet has also been having problems with its data and it seems to have started last week when the mobile network operator sent this message on Friday:

“We apologise for the intermittent network challenges you may have experienced. Normal service has been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

Econet via SMS

Well, it seems like the problems have persisted over the weekend and leeched into this week because of the slew of reports of Econet data dropping from time to time. The issue seems to be similar to what NetOne is going through because the reports from Econet subscribers have been of a similar nature.

We reached out to Econet to find out what the issue is and we will let you know if or when we get a repsonse.

Silvester Taurayi Tapfumaneyi
just now

Very true both have short changed us for almost a year now ,we specializing in video live streaming and off late the upload speed has not been consistent with their promise they are failing us everyday private WiFi bundles and OneFi bundles and this poor Service is cascading to inconveniencing our clientale base who require instant live broadcast ,that include the zol their signal disappear most of the times in Zimre park, Not to mention that on several occasions the data bundles just disappear. We should guard these Service providers ,I don’t think potraz is doing enough on bundles that disappear there must be a scam within these companies of inside workers transfering data to their friends.
Content Creators should be valued because without enough content the community has nothing to watch from social media as a result their clients will have nothing to download, we increase business to them but they don’t seem to care ,Maybe they have reached their pick and no longer worried about good service,

