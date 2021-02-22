Econet data has been performing almost as poorly as NetOne

NetOne isn’t alone when it comes to shoddy data services of late. Econet has also been having problems with its data and it seems to have started last week when the mobile network operator sent this message on Friday:

“We apologise for the intermittent network challenges you may have experienced. Normal service has been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.” Econet via SMS

Well, it seems like the problems have persisted over the weekend and leeched into this week because of the slew of reports of Econet data dropping from time to time. The issue seems to be similar to what NetOne is going through because the reports from Econet subscribers have been of a similar nature.

advertisement

We reached out to Econet to find out what the issue is and we will let you know if or when we get a repsonse.