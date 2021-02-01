FBC and NMB are shutting down their old bank apps

NMB and FBC are shutting down old versions of their respective bank apps. The change is a lot less stark for FBC clients than it is for some NMB customers. FBC Bank looks like it is just asking customers to update from the old Mobile Moola App to the new one. While NMB is asking customers who were still on the NMB mobile App to migrate to the NMB Connect App.

FBC Bank

Dear Valued Client, Please be advised that the current version of the FBC Mobile Moola app will be disabled on Sunday the 31st of January 2021. advertisement

In light of the above, we urge you to re-install the updated Mobile Moola app by downloading it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Clients who do not update their application will not be able to transact on the old version henceforth. FBC Bank

Links to the updated version of the Mobile Moola app:

Your OS will at some point update the app but if you are facing any issues with it, then you can use the links links above to do it manually.

NMB Bank

“Dear Client, We will discontinue the use of our NMBMobile App with effect from 31/01/21. Kindly Download the NMBConnect App today available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store or dial USSD*241#, self-register and start transacting.” For any assistance required kindly, call 08688003347-8 or WhatsApp 0775710000 NMB Bank via SMS

Links to the NMB’s Connect App (Android, iOS)

I have been using the NMB Connect App after I applied for a lite account via USSD and I have to say I am impressed thus far.