Mthuli Ncube appoints new Monetary Policy Committee

Minister for Finance, Prof. Mthuli Ncube has appointed a new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after the last one was dissolved at the end of January.

I am pleased to announce that, His Excellency the President, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of the following additional members to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. 1. Professor Albert Makochekanwa 2. Persistence Elison Gwanyanya 3. Dr Daniel Makina 4. Dr Charity Jinya 5. Mrs Mathilda Dzumbunu I would like to congratulate the new members who I am confident will further strengthen the RBZ Monetary Policy Committee.

The appointments are with immediate effect and I wish them all a successful tenure. Mthuli Ncube

Who are the new members of the RBZ MPC?

Professor Albert Makochekanwa is a senior lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. He has a PhD in Economics from the University of Pretoria and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Zimbabwe.

Persistence Elison Gwanyanya, is an economist, chartered banker, trade finance specialist and founder of Bullion Group. The company, Bullion Group, is made up of Bullion Leaf Zimbabwe, Bullion Leaf Exports, Bullion Commodities International, Bullion Traders International (South Africa), Percycon Global Fund Managers (South Africa) and Percycon Advisory Services.

Dr Daniel Makina is an economist who teaches finance and financial markets at UNISA

Dr Charity Jinya is a banker and was the first female Managing Director of Merchant Bank of Central Africa (MBCA), which is now a subsidiary of Nedbank Group South Africa.

Mathila Dzumbubu is listed on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s website among its corporate governance board members.