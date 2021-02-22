Netflix will now auto-download content you’ll like

Netflix today launched a feature that will auto-download content that it thinks you’ll like. “Downloads for You” works with Netflix’s recommendations and your watch history and will download shows on to your devices based on your taste in movies and TV shows.

“We’re excited to introduce Downloads for You. People who choose this new feature will have shows or movies automatically downloaded to their devices, with recommendations based on their tastes” Patrick Flemming Netflix Director of Product Innovation

Now, I am sure there are many of you who are feeling the cold sweat of data depletion coming on. Rest easy, because this is a feature that you can turn on or off. You’ll also be able to select the amount of storage space you want to be dedicated to these downloads.

Storage options range from 1 to 5GB and the downloads will be done when you are connected to Wi-Fi. The shows downloaded will contain a mish-mash of what Netflix thinks you’ll like to watch and I think is a good way to discover new shows.

Another added feature is that you can cast the downloaded shows onto your smart tv. And most importantly there is an option to delete the shows after you’ve watched them or if you’ve heard of them but you don’t want to partake.

This will definitely go down as one of those I never knew I needed until I received it. It’s basically TV Show roulette and will make it easier to discover movies and TV shows I may have glossed over. The data issue is a bit of a concern but I am sure it’s something worth giving a shot at least once.