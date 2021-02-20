advertisement

NetOne is facing challenges with data services… again

Posted Feb 20, 2021 in Telecommunications
   
Last weekend, NetOne announced that it was facing problems with its data services. The connection would go up and down or would be consistent for a short while and then fall off completely. It seems as though things haven’t gotten better because over the week there have been pockets of NetOne subscribers who have been complaining about connectivity issues.

The state-owned mobile network operator has sent a message to its customers which reads much like the Facebook post it put out last week.

“Dear Customer. We apologise for the current data connectivity challenges. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. We are working to restore normal service.”

At this point, it would be pointless to hope because NetOne hasn’t notified customers on expiring data bundles what time they can expect normal services to be restored. Or what the cause of the service disruption is.

