POTRAZ sets the record straight about data prices in Zim

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has released a statement addressing some of the data prices that have been reported in some quarters of the media.

“The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe would like to advise the public to ignore a misleading infographic circulating on social media that is portraying Zimbabwe as having the most expensive data tariffs in Africa, with 1 Gigabyte (GB) of mobile data costing USD75.20. This emanated from a study done in 2019 by howmuch.net that is published on the cable.co.uk website. The circulated infographic is outdated and inaccurate as it does not reflect the true state of affairs during 2019 as well as what is obtaining now in Zimbabwe and other SADC countries.” Dr Gift Muchengete, POTRAZ Director General

POTRAZ also included information collected by the Country Reports of the Communication Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) for 2019 to compare with the data gathered by howmuch.net.

In addition to these figures, POTRAZ also gave the cost of data in Zimbabwe for 2020 as a response to the exclusion of Zimbabwe in a study done by cable.co.uk about global mobile data prices.

Lastly, POTRAZ also gave information on price trends in Zimbabwe from 2010 to the present date:

You can read the full POTRAZ data press statement in the link below: