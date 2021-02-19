RBZ dissolves Monetary Policy Committee

Following the news of Eddie Cross’s departure, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it dissolved the Monetary Policy Committee at the end of January:

RBZ wishes to advise that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was dissolved with effect from 31 January 2021 as a result of appointment of most of its members to various entities and which appointments were deemed to be in conflict with the operations of the Bank and the MPC

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development will appoint new MPC members soon.