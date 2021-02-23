advertisement

RBZ warns traders & retailers to accept ZWL$5 note or else…

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Feb 23, 2021 in Finance · 1 min read
   
No comments

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a statement warning any traders and vendors that if they don’t accept the ZWL$5 note then they will have to answer to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The full statement reads as follows:

PRESS STATEMENT

advertisement


REJECTION OF THE $5 NOTE FOR PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES


The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is investigating cases involving traders who are rejecting $5 notes for payment for good and services. Such conduct is not only counterproductive but also criminal. ‘Those affected or inconvenienced by this malpractice should report to the Bank, the FIU or the nearest police station. The Bank urges all traders to conduct their operations within the confines of the law and respect consumers.


The Bank advises that all notes issued by the Bank and in circulation are still legal tender.

John P Mangudya Governor

23 February 2021

RBZ via Twitter

If you encounter a case where a trader doesn’t accept your ZWL$5 note the contact details for the RBZ are in the link here.

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

You can now sell your goods on Fresh in a Box-like site for a fee

Appliance company Defy is looking for African startups in finance, sustainable living & health

Liquid Telecom seeks US$600 million to refinance debt

Hi-insure allows you to order vehicle licences via WhatsApp & delivers to your doorstep