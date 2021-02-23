RBZ warns traders & retailers to accept ZWL$5 note or else…

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a statement warning any traders and vendors that if they don’t accept the ZWL$5 note then they will have to answer to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The full statement reads as follows:

PRESS STATEMENT advertisement

REJECTION OF THE $5 NOTE FOR PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is investigating cases involving traders who are rejecting $5 notes for payment for good and services. Such conduct is not only counterproductive but also criminal. ‘Those affected or inconvenienced by this malpractice should report to the Bank, the FIU or the nearest police station. The Bank urges all traders to conduct their operations within the confines of the law and respect consumers.

The Bank advises that all notes issued by the Bank and in circulation are still legal tender. John P Mangudya Governor 23 February 2021 RBZ via Twitter

If you encounter a case where a trader doesn’t accept your ZWL$5 note the contact details for the RBZ are in the link here.