Stanbic Bank launches virtual assistant “Stan”

Stanbic Bank has joined in the virtual assistant/chatbot trend that is sweeping the banking sector. Now, this is not to say that this is a bad thing or anything. Chatbots help in automating some functions/queries that would otherwise need human intervention and this allows customer services representatives to be freed up to perform other duties.

Chatbots also ensure some degree of efficiency when it comes to service especially during the lockdown. There, of course, is no substitute for an actual human interaction but it’s good to know that you can get some service at any time.

So… Enter “Stan”, Stanbic Bank’s chabot or virtual assistant.

We are excited to announce the launch of our virtual assistant Stan The Chatbot! Stan will make communications with you faster and easier from our Facebook, Twitter DM & webchat which is accessible on our website: https://t.co/49gIzewijP.#StanTheChatbot #ChatWithStan #ItCanBe pic.twitter.com/y5IMUFmHLV — Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe (@StanbicBankZW) February 1, 2021

I can imagine it was a layup for the folks at Stanbic to name the chatbot Stan and to be honest I doubt anyone else would have resisted the temptation.

Stan is available on Stanbic’s website, Facebook and Twitter DMs and will be much like the other chatbots we have seen from other banks. The one omission in the initial announcement is WhatsApp and this would be a concern but Stanbic recently zero-rated it’s banking platforms (for Econet customers). Which means that anyone can access Stan through the bank’s website without needing data.

Hopefully, this also means that Stanbic is also working to intergrate Stan into the bank’s app for added convinience.