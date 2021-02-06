Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 16 with Nyeleti and Rivoningo from #BossGirl

Tisu vanhu vacho (Episode 16), vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, Valentine writer and aspiring podcaster.

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. We all have differing opinions on a number of subjects and topics so we don’t always land on the page. But that’s the beauty of it, we get to disagree, and learn from one another.

This podcast is an opportunity for us to interact with each other and with you about a range of issues .

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 16

On this episode we were joined by Nyeleti and Rivoningo from #BossGirl

We discussed:

The creation of #BossGirl

Challenges associated with running an online platform in the pandemic.

Trials of being a young entreprenuer in Africa

Opportunities for young Africans in the “new normal”

The podcast ended abruptly because of some internet gremlins that decided to rear their ugly head.

You can check out #BossGirl on Instagram with the link here

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.

