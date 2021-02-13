Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 17: remote work vs working in an office

Tisu vanhu vacho (Episode 17), vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, Valentine writer and aspiring podcaster.

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. We all have differing opinions on a number of subjects and topics so we don’t always land on the page. But that’s the beauty of it, we get to disagree, and learn from one another.

This podcast is an opportunity for us to interact with each other and with you about a range of issues .

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 17

Shamiso bumped into a news report that said 40% of South Africans want to continue working from home. That number is pretty high, and with the transition being only a year old that proportion was a little surprising.

In this episode we discussed:

The pros and cons of the office setup and working from home.

Reasons why we prefer remote work or a conventional office work environment.

How the size of organisations makes one or the other easier to harder to handle on a personal level.

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.