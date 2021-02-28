advertisement

Was Batman Vs Superman (BvS) really that bad?

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Feb 28, 2021 in Entertainment · 2 mins read
   
No comments

To say Batman vs Superman (BvS) was a divisive movie is an understatement. The movie was loved by some and critically panned by the film intelligentsia and viewers, even those who were faithful members of DC comics fandom. Like any other thing time is the judge and with Zach Snyder back at DC, well for the Snyder Cut, how did Batman vs Superman age and how will it fit into the DC universe going forward?

We went over BvS’ merits, its shortcomings and, of course, we couldn’t have a comic book movie conversation without some Marvel sidetracking.

You should also check out the latest episode of Tisu Vanhu Vacho where we shared our thoughts on weed, addiction and trust:

advertisement

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 18: thoughts on Weed, addiction & trust

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Steward Bank Visa online payments are down

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 18: thoughts on Weed, addiction & trust

Showmax’s Crime and Justice is both different and familiar

Kuda Musasiwa is bullish about Fresh Ideas’ e-commerce platform