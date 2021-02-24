Yaita a delivery startup now looking to be the complete e-commerce business partner

With e-commerce on the rise, there has been a significantly underreported part of the industry, which is logistics. It’s all well and good to have your products online but how do you send them to and fro? This is a massive headache for many e-commerce businesses, however, there are startups in the space with some interesting solutions. One of those startups is Yaita.

Yaita is a logistics or order fulfilment business that has its offices in Harare and Bulawayo. The company offers a range of services including, of course, parcel delivery but they also do payments and a soon to be launched service called the Fulfilment Centre.

The centre is basically a warehouse where an e-commerce business stores its products and Yaita will manage and deliver them as per order. To find out more about the Fulfilment Centre and Yaita since the article we wrote last year we were joined by the company’s co-founder and CEO Tendai Mupaso.

