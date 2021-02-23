You can now sell your goods on Fresh in a Box-like site for a fee

So you know how Joey’s Pizza and Bottle Store all have the same sort of look and feel like the Fresh In A Box app? Well, that isn’t only because they are owned by Kuda Musasiwa but it’s because those platforms were being used as a testbed of sorts for a new product.
The Fresh in a Box Chief Vendor tweeted out that if you want the same sort of functionality and features as FIAB you can for US$99 a month.
So what are the benefits?
The first and biggest is that you don’t have to hire or find a developer to create a platform for you. You can now just pay a FIAB US$99 a month in order to run a site with all the same features, which include:
- Payments through Paynow, ZIPIT and EcoCash for local currency and VISA, and Mastercard for forex transactions (with the banking of Stripe, DPO and Contipay)
- Ease of setting up, all you’ll need to do is sign up, pay and then you’re in. The Fresh in a Box team will help you set up your store.
- Lastly, you’ll have some name brand backing for your e-commerce business because FIAB is pretty big in these parts.
The US$99 a month will also get you, Unlimited product listings, email notifications, live chat, 24/7 support, user accounts and a free SSL Certificate.
Beyond the US$99, are there any other fees?
Well, like any service there are add on charges
|Product
|Price per month (US$)
|Kitchen App
|49.99
|Fresh Logistics
|0.00
|SMS Notifications
|49.99
|Android App
|49.99
|iOS App
|49.99
This means if you want all the above for an online store and all the bells and whistles, you’ll have to shell out US$298.96 a month. That’s a steep price for most but I am sure there are people out there who can probably afford it.
The platform becoming the product
The price point may be out of the reach for most but I am sure there are people out there who will see the utility in this. The one big one is that you don’t have to get a developer to build something for you from the ground up. With Fresh in a Box’s platform, you can set up a lot faster and then funnel resources and time into your product catalogue.
On FIAB’s side of things, this is an interesting approach to the e-commerce boom. Making the platform part of the product catalogue means they are hitting e-commerce on all fronts. They have their own wares and now they can prop up, those who can afford it, with their experience and know-how.