You can now report ZESA faults on WhatsApp in Harare

National power supplier ZESA has announced that residents in Harare can now report faults on WhatsApp. This development follows the torrent of faults that have been happening in the region and countrywide.

The statement reads as follows:

ZIMBABWE ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) wishes to advise its valued customers in Harare Region that it has introduced additional fault reporting WhatsApp lines to give customers more options and channels to enhance service delivery. Customers can now report faults through the following numbers:-

District Customer Service Centre WhatsApp Number East: CBD, Borrowdale, Mabvuku and Ruwa 0719219977 North: Kuwadzana, Mabelreign and Warren Park 0715519387 South: Glenview, Sotherton and Waterfalls 0715519389 Chitungwiza: Makoni and Zengeza 0715519389

GENERAL MANAGER – HARARE REGION For more information contact its on: Email : pr@zetdc.co.zw ; marketing@zetdc.co.zw Twitter : @ZetdcOfficial Facebook : ZetdcOfficial Website : www.zetdc.co.zw WhatsApp : +263719219977/+263715519387/+263715389 ZETDC

Reporting ZESA faults via WhatsApp will make it easier to contact the national power supplier in the event of an outage, but I doubt it will affect ZESA’s response times. There have been a number of reports that faults are attended to far too late, leaving residents in the dark for days.

ZESA will also need to roll this out in other parts of Zimbabwe. It’s all well and good to have it in Harare but faults have been happening countrywide. I doubt it’ll take all that much for the national power supplier to get devices that can run WhatsApp in all corners of the country.

