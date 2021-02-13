You may soon no longer need a satellite connection to enjoy DStv

Multichoice, according to a report by MyBroadband, is in talks with South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) over uncapped internet for DStv’s streaming packages.

“The first step was to create the streaming product and the second step is discussions with service providers, which are ongoing” Simon Camerer, MultiChoice Chief Operating Officer

This move makes sense because it would be cumbersome for DStv subscribers to manage both the subscription fees and a separate internet bill. The big change DStv and internet bundled package will bring is that you may no longer need the traditional satellite connection to watch DStv.

DStv’s new Explora Ultra and the Streama box will deliver the DStv Bouquet over an internet connection. This is a massive shift by Multichoice/DStv and could mean that the company’s services in the distant future will be purely internet-based.

Price and internet speed

According to the same report by MyBroadband, the Chief Technical Officer for Cybersmart said that they could offer up to 500Mbps service for between R999 (US$68.66) and R1200 (US$89.29). This depends on the discount that the company gets from DStv.

Ok that’s South Africa, what about Zimbabwe?

The one thing that we all have to think about are the prices of packages across the border. The prices that Cybersmart ballparked above are comparable to prepaid packages on ZOL and TelOne.

Fibroniks uncapped packages, for example, range from US$149 all the way to US$399 and the TelOne equivalent starts at US$140 up to US$180.

If this service is to ever hit this side of the Limpopo, we are going to be looking at much steeper prices and to be honest poorer internet quality. There is no day that goes by without a gaggle of people complaining about one of Zim’s “big two” ISPs.