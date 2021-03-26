China added just under 1 million 5G base stations in 2020
China maintained its position among the leaders in cutting edge technology in 2020. The country’s three major telecommunications companies, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicorn added a little under 1 million new 5G base stations last year.

Carrier5G subs total (millions)New 2020 5G subs (millions)5G base stationsNew 5G base stations 20204G subscribers (millions)
China Mobile165162.5390,000339,000775
China Unicom70.8365*380,000320,000270
China Telecom86.575.77380,000300,000264.5
Totals3223031,150,000959,0001,310
The Register

The folks over at The Register calculated the numbers from the annual financial results from China’s big 3. On top of that, China’s mobile network operators increased 5G subscriptions to 303 million in 2020.

To put that number into perspective that’s 15 times the population of Zimbabwe. I am not even going to talk about that number in relation to the number of mobile internet users in the country because I am sure you get the picture.

As if that wasn’t enough China’s big three are going to be added hundreds of thousands of more 5G base stations in 2021. This is projected to net them millions of new subscribers this year.

