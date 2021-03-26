China added just under 1 million 5G base stations in 2020

China maintained its position among the leaders in cutting edge technology in 2020. The country’s three major telecommunications companies, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicorn added a little under 1 million new 5G base stations last year.

Carrier 5G subs total (millions) New 2020 5G subs (millions) 5G base stations New 5G base stations 2020 4G subscribers (millions) China Mobile 165 162.5 390,000 339,000 775 China Unicom 70.83 65* 380,000 320,000 270 China Telecom 86.5 75.77 380,000 300,000 264.5 Totals 322 303 1,150,000 959,000 1,310 The Register

The folks over at The Register calculated the numbers from the annual financial results from China’s big 3. On top of that, China’s mobile network operators increased 5G subscriptions to 303 million in 2020.

To put that number into perspective that’s 15 times the population of Zimbabwe. I am not even going to talk about that number in relation to the number of mobile internet users in the country because I am sure you get the picture.

As if that wasn’t enough China’s big three are going to be added hundreds of thousands of more 5G base stations in 2021. This is projected to net them millions of new subscribers this year.