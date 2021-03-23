Econet eLearning bundles are working
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Mar 23, 2021 in Broadband · 1 min read
   
4 comments

Yesterday the 22nd of March 2021, we ran an article titled “Do not buy Econet’s eLearning bundles, it’s a money-pit“. The article detailed how Econet’s eLearning bundles were not functioning and this was false.

After testing out the platform we found that the bundles were indeed working and the eLearning bundles had been reinstated in late February according to information we received from Econet Wireless.

In light of this, we would like to apologise to Econet Wireless for the oversight. We would also like to apologise to you, our audience, for the contents of the article.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 4

Eric Chikukwa
just now

That’s good. But please why can’t I rollover my Econet private wifi bundle. I use about 5 gig of the 8 gig and lose significant amounts of data. Econet can also look at introducing a Lite version of private wifi say of 4G for the convenience of those who don’t need the full package.

Your email address will not be published.

 

Charles Mwakandiedza
just now

Please Techzim don’t apologize, I strongly think that they only reinstated the bundles after seeing your article, unless if they paid you to apologies. Techzim you are doing a great job.

Your email address will not be published.

 

    Tawaz
    just now

    Kkkkk these things didn’t work. Econet reactivated them quick quick 😂😂😂

    Your email address will not be published.

     

Anonymous
just now

😂😂😂😂

Your email address will not be published.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Local startup creates immersive virtual tour of Old Mutual’s hub

Spotify running a US$8 for a whole year promotion

Thousands of Android apps crashing after bad WebView update

Mbuya Nehanda’s story is coming to the big screen