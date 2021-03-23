Econet eLearning bundles are working

Yesterday the 22nd of March 2021, we ran an article titled “Do not buy Econet’s eLearning bundles, it’s a money-pit“. The article detailed how Econet’s eLearning bundles were not functioning and this was false.

After testing out the platform we found that the bundles were indeed working and the eLearning bundles had been reinstated in late February according to information we received from Econet Wireless.

In light of this, we would like to apologise to Econet Wireless for the oversight. We would also like to apologise to you, our audience, for the contents of the article.

