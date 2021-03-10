Econet voice, SMS & data bundle prices – March 2021

Econet has finally come instep with the other three MNOs terms data bundle prices. NetOne led the way and Telecel followed closely behind.
These prices take effect today (March 10th 2021)
Econet data bundle prices
Daily data bundles
|Data Allocation
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|20 MB
|17.00
|20.00
|40 MB
|32.00
|38.00
|80 MB
|64.00
|77.00
|150 MB
|116.00
|139.00
|250 MB
|190.00
|228.00
|600 MB
|300.00
|360.00
|1200 MB
|450.00
|540.00
Weekly data Bundle
|Data Allocation
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|20 MB
|17.00
|20.00
|60 MB
|48.00
|58.00
|160 MB
|126.00
|151.00
|250 MB
|195.00
|234.00
|370 MB
|240.00
|288.00
Monthly data bundles
|Data Allocation
|New Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|100 MB
|84.00
|101.00
|270 MB
|225.00
|270.00
|500 MB
|400.00
|480.00
|700 MB
|530.00
|636.00
|1 400 MB
|1000.00
|1200.00
Daily Bundles
|Data
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|4MB
|WhatsApp and Pinterest
|4.00
|5.00
|12MB
|WhatsApp and Pinterest
|10.00
|12.00
|20MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|17.00
|20.00
|20MB
|Facebook, Snapchat and Sasai
|17.00
|20.00
|20MB
|Instagram and Sasai
|12.00
|14.00
|20MB
|Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai
|12.00
|14.00
|45MB
|Instagram and Sasai
|36.00
|43.00
|45MB
|Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai
|36.00
|43.00
|45MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|27.00
|32.00
|45MB
|Facebook,SnapChat and Sasai
|27.00
|32.00
Weekly Bundles
|Data
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|65MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|51.00
|61.00
|140MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|105.00
|126.00
|140MB
|Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai
|105.00
|126.00
|140MB
|Instagram and Sasai
|75.00
|90.00
|140MB
|Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai
|75.00
|90.00
Monthly Bundles
|Data
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|240MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|174.00
|209.00
|400MB
|WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai
|285.00
|342.00
|400MB
|Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai
|285.00
|342.00
|400MB
|Instagram and Sasai
|195.00
|243.00
|400MB
|Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai
|195.00
|243.00
Private Wi-Fi Bundles
|Data
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|8GB
|1300.00
|1560.00
|15GB
|2000.00
|2400.00
|25GB
|2800.00
|3360.00
|50GB
|4000.00
|4800.00
Sasai Bundles (unchanged)
|Data Allocation
|Price (ZWL$)
|Daily 20 MB
|2.00
|Daily 45 MB
|5.00
|Weekly 65 MB
|6.00
|Weekly 140 MB
|14.00
|Monthly 220 MB
|25.00
|Monthly 450 MB
|35.00
Voice and SMS bundles
Bundles of Joy
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|Daily 2 Minutes
|7.00
|8.40
|Daily 4 Minutes
|15.00
|18.00
|Daily 10 Minutes
|37.00
|48.00
|Weekly 30 Minutes
|126.00
|164.00
|Weekly 45 Minutes
|185.00
|241.00
SMS Bundles
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|Daily 5 SMS
|1.90
|2.09
|Daily 10 SMS
|3.80
|4.18
|Daily 25 SMS
|9.50
|10.45
|Daily 35 SMS
|13.30
|14.65
|Weekly 75 SMS
|20.70
|23.81
|Weekly 125 SMS
|34.50
|39.68
|Weekly 200 SMS
|55.20
|63.50
|Weekly 300 SMS
|82.80
|95.25
