Econet voice, SMS & data bundle prices – March 2021

Econet has finally come instep with the other three MNOs terms data bundle prices. NetOne led the way and Telecel followed closely behind.

These prices take effect today (March 10th 2021)

Econet data bundle prices

Daily data bundles

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 17.00 20.00 40 MB 32.00 38.00 80 MB 64.00 77.00 150 MB 116.00 139.00 250 MB 190.00 228.00 600 MB 300.00 360.00 1200 MB 450.00 540.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data Allocation Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 17.00 20.00 60 MB 48.00 58.00 160 MB 126.00 151.00 250 MB 195.00 234.00 370 MB 240.00 288.00

Monthly data bundles

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 100 MB 84.00 101.00 270 MB 225.00 270.00 500 MB 400.00 480.00 700 MB 530.00 636.00 1 400 MB 1000.00 1200.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 4MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 4.00 5.00 12MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 10.00 12.00 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 17.00 20.00 20MB Facebook, Snapchat and Sasai 17.00 20.00 20MB Instagram and Sasai 12.00 14.00 20MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 12.00 14.00 45MB Instagram and Sasai 36.00 43.00 45MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 36.00 43.00 45MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 27.00 32.00 45MB Facebook,SnapChat and Sasai 27.00 32.00

Weekly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 51.00 61.00 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 105.00 126.00 140MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 105.00 126.00 140MB Instagram and Sasai 75.00 90.00 140MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 75.00 90.00

Monthly Bundles

Data Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 174.00 209.00 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 285.00 342.00 400MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 285.00 342.00 400MB Instagram and Sasai 195.00 243.00 400MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 195.00 243.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

Data Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 8GB 1300.00 1560.00 15GB 2000.00 2400.00 25GB 2800.00 3360.00 50GB 4000.00 4800.00

Sasai Bundles (unchanged)

Data Allocation Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 2.00 Daily 45 MB 5.00 Weekly 65 MB 6.00 Weekly 140 MB 14.00 Monthly 220 MB 25.00 Monthly 450 MB 35.00

Voice and SMS bundles

Bundles of Joy

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 2 Minutes 7.00 8.40 Daily 4 Minutes 15.00 18.00 Daily 10 Minutes 37.00 48.00 Weekly 30 Minutes 126.00 164.00 Weekly 45 Minutes 185.00 241.00

SMS Bundles

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 5 SMS 1.90 2.09 Daily 10 SMS 3.80 4.18 Daily 25 SMS 9.50 10.45 Daily 35 SMS 13.30 14.65 Weekly 75 SMS 20.70 23.81 Weekly 125 SMS 34.50 39.68 Weekly 200 SMS 55.20 63.50 Weekly 300 SMS 82.80 95.25

