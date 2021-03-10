European cloud services provider OVHcloud suffers fire at data centres
One of Europe’s largest cloud services provider, OVHcloud, had servers destroyed in a fire at its Stragbourg facility today. In a report by Reuters, the blaze came just before the French firm was about to embark on an initial public offering.

The fire broke out sometime around midnight and destroyed one of the four (SBG 2) data centres while another was damaged.

“We don’t have access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won’t be restarted today”

Octave Klaba, Founder and Chairman of OVHcloud

SBG referes to OVHcloud’s four data centres

OHVCloud later told its stakeholders and clients which include the French government and the cryptocurrency exchange Deribit that they have to activate disaster recovery plans.

The fire has, according to a report by ZDNet, been doused. However, the assessment of the damage might take some time.

Cover Image Credit: Data Centre Dynamics

