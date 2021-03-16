Full Text: DStv Zimbabwe premium subscribers can now get Showmax for free

It seems a lot of people (myself included) missed this development but I was made aware of it thanks to a helpful member of the community who tipped me in the comment section. Yes, I read your comments even the hurtful ones where double is cast over my intelligence. Anyway, enough about me and my ego. DStv subscribers in Zimbabwe can now get either free Showmax if they are premium subscribers or they get a 50% discount if they are at least Access bouquet subscribers. Below is a press release from DStv on the issue.

DStv viewers in Zimbabwe now have access to the popular Showmax online streaming service, opening up a huge amount of viewing content to be enjoyed on smart TVs and other watching devices.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the service launches on March 2.

“DStv Premium customers are eligible for this exciting value-added service at no extra cost, while Compact Plus, Compact and Access customers can access it at 50 per cent of the price, as a special offer for Zimbabwe,” she said.

Showmax is an internet-based service with a large and varied selection of content, including international televisions series, top-of-the-range documentaries, children’s programming and South African content. It is accessed through apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

“Showmax can be watched on any two different devices simultaneously and subscribers can view their selected content continuously and uninterrupted,” said Ms Dziva.

DStv Premium customers can initiate access by visiting www.DStvAfrica.com, logging in and then clicking ‘activate’ on the Showmax banner. The steps outlined will provide access.

DStv Compact Plus, Compact and Access customers can initiate, with the discount, by following the same steps and clicking ‘add to bill,’ choosing between the once-off or recurring options. Payment method is selected, using either card or electronic transfer and, when done, by clicking on ‘create an account’ to give Showcase access.

Customers can also use the MyDStv App to add Showmax to their accounts.

“This is an exciting and much-anticipated development for Zimbabwean DStv subscribers and we are sure this will be a welcome addition to the wealth of information, education and entertainment provided by DStv to viewers,” said Ms Dziva.

“Zimbabwean customers have been asking for this service for some time and as a product that has been highly successful in South Africa, we are sure it will have similar success here.”