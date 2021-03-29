Game of Thrones author signs new deal with HBO to develop more shows

I am not sure where you all stand with the final season of Game of Thrones. Some people I’ve talked to said they enjoy it while I on the other hand felt the show took a nosedive after the 4th season. Whatever the opinion is on the show it looks like HBO is still looking to milk as much out of it as it can after news that the author of the Game of Thrones book series (A Song of Ice and Fire) George R.R. Martin signed a five-year, eight-figure deal with HBO.

The deal according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter is to develop shows exclusively for HBO Max. News of the deal also comes after a number of Game of Thrones spinoffs were said to be in various stages of production. The one that has been given the go-ahead is the House of Dragons. The show is set three centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and takes a deeper look at House Targaryen in the days when they ruled Westeros.

The show will eventually lead into the Targaryen Civil War (Dance of Dragons) where everything started to go pear-shaped for House Targaryen. Other shows in developed are centred around:

The King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom.

George R.R. Martin’s most popular novellas The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

The ancestors of House Martell set a millennium before the events of Game of Thrones.

The Sea Snake or the Head of House Velaryon, Lord Corlys.

Lastly an animated series that has no known working title or subject.

Apart from the projects that have been mentioned it is unclear which of the ones under this new deal between Martin and HBO will be connected to Game of Thrones. Before this deal was finalised, Martin had been executive producing adaptations of Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorafor’s post-apocalyptic novel “Who Fears Death” and Rodger Zelazny’s novel “Roadmarks”.

What about The Winds of Winter?

Fans of the book series are, I think, at this point tired of the delays to the sixth edition of the “A Song of Fire and Ice” series. The book has been promised so many times but hasn’t come out yet.

It has been ten years since the release of A Dance of Dragons and with this new slate of projects, The Winds of Winter might not come out anytime soon.