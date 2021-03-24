Graduates invited to apply for Microsoft Interns4Afrika

Interns4Afrika is a program that was launched by Microsoft in 2016 as a response to demand from within its partner population and operations across the African region. The program offers those selected a 6-month full-time internship with a Microsoft Partner organisation.

Those selected for Interns4Afrika will be working on current projects either in sales, marketing or technology as well as collaborating and learning from colleagues. At the end of the program selected candidates will get the opportunity to become Microsoft Certified, which is a certification that will enhance the individual’s resume.

Requirements

Those interested should have graduated with an undergraduate or postgraduate degree within the last three years. The qualification has to be in an Information Technology or business-related field.

If you are in another country, you will have to present a work permit for that country you are residing and lastly, you’ll have to be able to commit to completing the six-month full-time internship.

Opportunities available

There are three opportunities available for this year’s Microsoft Interns4Afrika. The first is Sales and Microsoft is looking for someone who is passionate about interacting directly with customers and being on the frontline of bringing products to consumers.

The second opportunity is Markering. Interns4Afrika is looking for someone who will be able to tell the Microsoft story. The company wants the individual selected to help people and businesses throughout the world to achieve more.

Lastly, the final opportunity is in Technical Support. Microsoft is looking for someone who is passionate about driving advances in technology to help customers solve problems and remain competitive in a cloud-first and mobile-first world.

You can find the application forms for all three position in the links below.

Applications for Microsoft Interns4Afrika close on the 30th of June 2021.