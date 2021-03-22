Mbuya Nehanda’s story is coming to the big screen

“The Story of Nehanda” is a new movie locally produced movie on the cards that tells the trial and execution of Mbuya Nehanda.

The film chronicles the events of the first Chimurenga/Umvuleka and stars Ratidzo Eunice Java, John Dennison, Larry Greeff, Khetani Michael Banda, Rodney Bowen, Andrew John Goddard, Tariro Washe, Shona Mushayi and Daniel Tapera.

The film, written by Special Matarirano and Sydney Taivavashe, the latter doubles as director, doesn’t yet have a release date. But it was produced in a three studio collaboration comprising Ngano Studios, Township Pictures and Nelned Pictures (the team behind Gonarezhou).

advertisement

You can watch the trailer for The Story of Nehanda with the link below: