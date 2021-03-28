NMB to issue new Visa cards due to system migration

NMB Bank has in a tweet announced that it is migrating to a new system for its International Visa cards following technical challenges on the old one. This system migration will affect Visa transactions and will be concluded by NMB issuing new cards.

NMB Bank’s statement reads as follows:

advertisement CUSTOMER NOTICE: VISA CARD SYSTEM MIGRATION

Please be advised that we are migrating to a new system for our International Visa Cards following a technical challenge on the existing platform. The new platform will offer more stability for your transacting convenience. You will be issued with new Visa Cards and our teams will contact you to advise on the new card collection. During the migration process, all VISA card transactions will be affected. NMB on Twitter