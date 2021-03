RBZ releases an additional list of Forex Auction beneficiaries

A couple of weeks ago The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) released a list of the Top 100 Beneficiaries of the Forex or Foreign Exchange Auction. The list however only accounted for 45% of the total amount auctioned off by the RBZ since the Forex Auction was commissioned in June last year. This left a lot of people wondering why the RBZ didn’t release a full list or as one member of the Techzim community pointed out “why the Foreign Exchange Auction beneficiaries aren’t publicly tracked on a website“.

Well, it looks like the RBZ has heard those calls (to a degree) and has released a more comprehensive list of Forex/Foreign Exchange auction beneficiaries. You can download the document with the link below:

The list accounts for 91.019% of the money auctioned off with 8.981% or US$57 433 513 classified as other.

If you by some chance missed the announcement of the Top 100 and you dont want to go through the entire document. The Top 100 beneficiaries of the Foreign Exchange Auction are below:

Top 100 Beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Forex Auction

# COMPANY AMOUNT (USD) PROPORTION 81 NATIONAL AIDS COUNCIL 1,650,000 0.3% 82 CREDFIN PVT LTD 1,618,623 0.3% 83 BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO ZIMBABWE P/L 1,612,101 0.3% 84 CONTINENTAL MILLERS PVT LTD 1,607,670 0.3% 85 CAPRI APPLIANCES P/L 1,593,774 0.2% 86 PROTON BAKERS (PVT) LTD 1,588,671 0.2% 87 GRAINCO (PVT) LTD 1,582,794 0.2% 88 PHARMACEUTICAL & CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTORS 1,552,171 0.2% 89 LEMONSEED INVESTMENTS PVT LTD 1,544,842 0.2% 90 PAROAN VISTA P/L 1,535,574 0.2% 91 PREMIER AUTO SERVICES 1,528,224 0.2% 92 TRAYLISH INVESTMENTS (PVT LTD 1,518,507 0.2% 93 IRVINES ZIMBABWE (PVT) LIMITED 1,514,535 0.2% 94 DRIP TECH IRRIGATION 1,511,908 0.2% 95 AE ELECTRICAL 1,508,987 0.2% 96 ORIGEN CORPORATION GROUP 1,470,405 0.2% 97 EDNAT MINING SOLUTION PVT LTD 1,453,578 0.2% 98 SANDVIK MINING AND CONSTRUCTION ZIMBABWE 1,450,000 0.2% 99 AGRICON EQUIPMENT (PVT) LTD 1,439,284 0.2% 100 ARENEL (PVT)LTD 1,429,718 0.2% SUBTOTAL 290,926,036 45% OTHER COMPANIES/INDIVIDUALS 348,576,671 55% TOTAL 639,502,707 100%