Standard Chartered donates US$1 million for COVID-19 relief

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe has donated US$1 million to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Oxfam to aid in projects providing emergency relief to communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Standard Chartered in Zimbabwe is proud to be able to contribute to the IRC and Oxfam programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities. By working with these organisations, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic”. advertisement Lovemore Manatsa, Standard Chartered Chairman

Oxfam is an international movement of people that seek to end injustice and poverty. The organisation does some of its work in the wake of disasters and helps people earn a living as well as speaking out on key issues like inequality, climate change and mechanisms that perpetuate poverty.

IRC is an organisation that responds to humanitarian crises across the world. It helps restore health, safety, education, economic well-being and power to people who have been affected by disaster or conflict.

“Nearly a year on from the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe is battling a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, fears of a new variant, and the devastation that tropical Cyclone Eloise has caused in recent weeks to COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures. This ‘triple threat’ is endangering the lives of Zimbabwe’s population.” Zvidzai Maburutse, IRC Country Director

Standard Chartered is splitting the US$1 million (and some change) between these two organisations with the IRC getting US$500 000 to provide medical supplies, infection prevention, control measures, and risk communication to communities. Oxfam is receiving US$508 000 to provide emergency food aid to vulnerable communities.

“We applaud Standard Chartered Bank on joining efforts with Oxfam to address the impact of drought and COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. The pandemic has shown how humanity is interconnected – I believe that when different parties come together to address humanitarian needs, we can make a tremendous difference for people in need.” Mirijam van Dorssen, Oxfam Zimbabwe

These donations are part of Standard Chartered PLC’s support for COVID-19 relief efforts in Asia and Africa. The bank has put down US$50 million as part of its COVID-19 Global Charitable which was set up in 2020.