Twitter has suspended Matigari’s account

Twitter has suspended prominent political commentator Matigari’s account. What the cause of the suspension is unknown, however, Twitter usually suspends user accounts that have violated the following in its terms of service:

Safety rule – these include violence, terrorism, abuse, sensitive media, and illegal goods or services, and harmful content

Privacy – private information and nonconsensual nudity

Authenticity – Platform manipulation, impersonation, and civil integrity

Third-party advertising in video content.

This isn’t all that new for those in the political sphere. Last year Information Secretary Nick Mangwana had his account suspended. The suspicion at the time was that it was down to fake followers on the account. This is something that Twitter takes serious and even though the theory wasn’t confirmed there was some evidence that gave the theory legs courtesy of a website called Spark Toro.

The site analyses a sample of a followers from a Twitter account and then asseses what percentage of them could be fake followers, bots or scam accounts.

advertisement

To rule out fake followers we ran a search on the site using Matigari’s Twitter handle and the site said: “user not found”.

It seems like the site may no longer be able to assess accounts that are suspended by Twitter. In any case, I am sure we will hear all about it if/when the account is reactivated.