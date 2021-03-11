Video: Young African and Aspiring – Njabulo Sandawana co-developer of Bhala Keyboard
Edwin Chabuka ( )
Posted Mar 11, 2021 in Startups and Video · 1 min read
   
1 comment

Africa has a number of unique challenges and many of those are being addressed by the youth of the continent. Young African and Aspiring is where we give those young people a chance to tell their stories about the changes they are effecting in their societies and communities. This isn’t limited to tech and startups but to anyone who is working to build a better Africa. #YAA #YoungAfricanAspiring

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 1

Anonymous
just now

How can a person feature?

Your email address will not be published.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

At long last, ZIMBOCASH gives an update

TM Pick n Pay loses ZWL$22 million to scammers

Grace Mugabe’s name is being used in a “Nigerian Prince” or 419 scam

15 base stations to be constructed in rural areas – POTRAZ