Africa has a number of unique challenges and many of those are being addressed by the youth of the continent. Young African and Aspiring is where we give those young people a chance to tell their stories about the changes they are effecting in their societies and communities. This isn’t limited to tech and startups but to anyone who is working to build a better Africa. #YAA #YoungAfricanAspiring
Video: Young African and Aspiring – Takunda Mujuru founder of Zimbofit
Edwin Chabuka ( @edwinchabuka3 )
Posted Mar 1, 2021 in Startups and Video · 1 min read
