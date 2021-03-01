advertisement

Video: Young African and Aspiring – Takunda Mujuru founder of Zimbofit

Edwin Chabuka ( )
Posted Mar 1, 2021 in Startups and Video · 1 min read
   
No comments

Africa has a number of unique challenges and many of those are being addressed by the youth of the continent. Young African and Aspiring is where we give those young people a chance to tell their stories about the changes they are effecting in their societies and communities. This isn’t limited to tech and startups but to anyone who is working to build a better Africa. #YAA #YoungAfricanAspiring

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

POTRAZ: SMS and e-mail phishing scams on the rise

Utande launches LTE internet service

TelOne introduces data sharing, a first in Zimbabwe

Cryptocurrencies are not eligible for RBZ Fintech Sandbox