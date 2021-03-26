Zim startups, check out this Africa-wide accelerator

Startupbootcamp AfriTech and Telecel Group have joined forces for the Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP).

ASIP seeks to help startups achieve up to 2 years of growth in just three months and will give 10 startups access to expert-led masterclasses covering business scaling fundamentals. This will encompass business models, lean methodology, fundraising and more.

The targetted fields are Agritech, Business services, Connectivity, Financial services, Food production, Healthcare, Insurance, Machine learning, Telecom

Selected startups will get bespoke mentorship from carefully selected mentors who will offer hands-on support as well as leads to venture capitals and angel investors.

The Africa Startup Initiative Programme will also introduce startups to industry leaders for pilot projects and partnership opportunities. Selected startups will also get US$18 000 in cash and have access to over US$590 000 in exclusive partner deals with leading tech companies like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Send Grid and HubSpot.

ASIP will finish off with a digital demonstration say where startups will present their new solutions to a multitude of investors, corporates, mentors and the press.

It doesn’t end there because selected startups will continue to receive support from the ASIP Alumni Growth Programme through exclusive events, deals and industry links.

The Africa Startup Initiative Programme starts in July and you can find the application form with the link here.

If you are interested you best hurry because there are limited places open and applications close on May 14th 2021.