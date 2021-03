The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has announced via Twitter that it’s platform, ZSE Direct will be down to scheduled maintenance.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) wishes to advise stakeholders that there will be scheduled maintenance work on the ZSE Direct Platform from 20:00 hours on 09 March 2021 to 06:00 on 10 March 2021. During this period, clients will not be able to access the ZSE Direct Platform.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvinience caused.