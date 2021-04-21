Aspiring developers, check out the Google Africa Developer Scholarship

Google has partnered up with Pluralsight for the third running of the Africa Developer Scholarship program. The 2021 edition will provide support for developers across Africa in the following roles:

Associate Android Developer

Mobile Web Specialist

Associate Cloud Engineer

The Google Africa Developer Scholarship (GADS) is not only open to aspiring developers but to seasoned ones too. The program is a means to build the skills African developers need to get a job in the tech industry.

GADS will give selected applicants free access to courses, projects, embedded labs (powered by Qwiklabs) and skills assessments. On top of that, there will be additional support from Google’s Developer Community.

Those who complete this program will have the necessary skills that will help them get their Google Certification.

The program has limited slots, so if you are interested you should apply as soon as possible. You can find the application form with the link here.