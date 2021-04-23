advertisement

BancABC scheduled maintenance to disrupt banking services
Staff Writer ( )
Posted Apr 23, 2021 in Banking · 1 min read
   
No comments

BancABC will be running a scheduled system maintenance this weekend, that may disrupt services.

SYSTEM MAINTENANCE NOTICE


BancABC wishes to advise its valued customers of a scheduled system maintenance which will commence on Saturday, 24 April 2021 at 2300hrs until Sunday, 25 Apri 2021 at 0500hrs. During this period, customers may experience service disruptions across all system channels.

Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.


For more information, kindly contact us via:
Email: contactcentrezw@bancabc.co.zw
Phone: 08677008439 or 08677008666
BancABC

BancABC via Twitter

