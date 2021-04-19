Dzimba Rentals, the newest property platform on the block

The pandemic has seen a spring of e-commerce services. We have seen everything from marketplace facilitators like Otarkie all the way to Software as a Service (SaaS) by way of Fresh Ideas’ e-commerce builder. The housing or real estate industry has also been in step with the changes. On top of the long-established players, we have seen a number of new players like the university housing platform The Housing Hub and continental players like Property Pro make forays into Zim. Now we have a new entry by way of Dzimba Rentals which is coming with its own take on housing services.

Dzimba rentals is like the other players in the market offering anyone who is looking for rental accommodation an online portal to do so. However the one small difference between Dzimba Rentals and some other services is that it has a subscription offering for Real-Estate agents and property owners.

Dzimba Rentals offers 3 membership packages which are

Lite Package (with 5 listings) costs $ZWL 250

Premium Package (with 15 listings) costs $ZWL 600

Ultimate Package (with 30 listings) costs $ZWL 1200

New users will get 5 free listings as part of the free trial

This move is meant to take the burden off those looking for a place to stay from having to fork out money to view listings. This has been a perennial problem especially for some companies that are listing properties for rent in WhatsApp Groups and on Facebook.

Property owners and realtors can register to list on Dzimba Rental’s website after completing the sign-up process. Dzimba Rentals say they already have some agents signed up and they include Realgate Properties, West-Comm Properties, Grapple Properties (Pvt) Ltd, Mac-Homes Real Estate, Genesis Real Estate Africa and more.

To ensure that registered operators are legit, Dzimba Rentals say that they have a stringent vetting process to make sure that those who are listing have a good track record. Real-estate agents and companies that have completed the verification process will have a blue checkmark or tick on their profile.

You can check out Dzimba Rentals for yourself with the link here.