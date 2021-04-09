FBC Mastercard services to be temporarily down

FBC Bank has, in a tweet, said that its Mastercard services are going to be down temporarily.

Valued client FBC Mastercard services will not be available from 9 pm on 9 April to 11 pm on 10 April due to a Mastercard scheduled maintenance. advertisement Twitter

As with all scheduled maintenance exercises the bank didn’t mention what it was about exactly. Thankfully though, FBC gave a timeline as to when it expects services to be restored. Far too often we come across statements like these that are without any sort of projected time for when things will return to normal.