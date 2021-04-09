iPhone users can now try the Samsung experience with iTest

Moving from one ecosystem to another is not a very pleasant experience. One has to learn the quirks of the new environment while their mind and body have become accustomed to the old. This is something I experienced when I made the shift from iOS to Android. It was difficult, at first, to get used to Samsung’s user interface after my mind and fingers were used to operating iOS. To my despair, and to the pleasure of those thinking about making the move, Samsung’s New Zealand division has unveiled a web app called iTest that allows Apple users to try out Android/Samsung UI before they make the leap.

Now, this is an obvious case of Samsung trolling Apple. The goal seems to be to try and convince iOS users that the Samsung or Android ecosystem is so much better than what they are experiencing.

“We know that the idea of switching to a new operating system can be daunting for many mobile users. iTest was designed to give consumers a taste of Samsung, without changing phones. While we can’t replicate every function and feature, the experience enables users to explore a range of apps and settings from phone and messaging apps to the Galaxy Store.” advertisement John Alexander, Samsung New Zealand

Even though iTest can’t replicate everything about the Samsung experience, it does give you the ability to:

Show you how apps work on Android/Samsung UI

Simulate calls and messages

Operate the camera

Experience some Galaxy wearable functions

If you are a disgruntled iPhone user who is looking to upgrade to a newer model but the more recent iPhones are a bit beyond the pocket, you can try out iTest for yourself with the link here.