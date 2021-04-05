Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number among the 533 million Facebook user data leak
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Apr 5, 2021 in Cyber Security and Social Media · 3 mins read
   
No comments

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number is among the 533 million user data leak that was reported over the weekend. In a report by Business Insider, multiple outlets stated that Zuckerberg’s location and Facebook user ID were also now on the hacking forum for all to see. The reports were “confirmed” by cybersecurity researcher, Dave Walker who tweeted:

Facebook’s other co-founders, Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz are reportedly also among people who had their info leaked.

advertisement

As we reported over the weekend the information that was made public was from 2019. So it’s likely that Facebook would have already alerted Zuckerberg that his information had been leaked and his contact details would have been quickly changed.

However, when pressed by Business Insider on the issue of Mark Zuckerberg’s personal information leaking. Facebook chimed the line about the information being old and that the issue was fixed in August 2019. The company didn’t respond to the part about Zuckerberg’s info.

Even though Facebook might say the issue is fixed, there is still information like dates of birth and full names that cybercriminals can still use to impersonate the 533 million users whose information is now on some hacker forum.

Sidenote, Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal?

Security researcher Dave Walker also made an interesting discovery. The number associated with Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Facebook user data that leaked, popped up on WhatsApp’s competitor Signal.

Make of that what you will…

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

WhatsApp will so allow iOS to Andriod chat migration

3281 drones in the sky at once? What?!

Zim’s Nhimbe Fresh completes US$1.4 mil solar crowd sale

Zimbo designs working quadbike from scrap metal