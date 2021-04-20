Printflow’s website has been suspended
It looks like Printflow’s web site has been suspended by the company’s hosting service Webdev. When we accessed the site we got this error message:

So if you aren’t familiar with Printflow, it is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest and oldest printing house. It was established in 1947 and offers its services to private and public entities printing, map, catalogues, financial documents as well as anything that is required of it.

Why was Printflow’s website suspended?

To answer this we will have to take a little detour into what web hosting is. If you are a company that has a registered domain you’ll most definitely need a web hosting service to make your website available to anyone who types into their browser.

Web hosting works much in the same way as renting a house or an apartment. You store your belongings and have a place to seek shelter but you have to pay a fee to do so.

This is the predicament that Printflow has found itself in. The company might not have paid Webdev to host its website. And like any landlord, Webdev will have to revoke the right to use its facilities.

The only way to resolve this will be to pay the hosting fee and all will be well again.

