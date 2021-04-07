Utande slashes LTE package prices by about 18%

Early last month Utande launched an LTE service to rival those offered by ZOL and TelOne. The only difference between Utande’s packages and the rest of the market is that they are uncapped only. When it comes to prices, Utande LTE packages were comparable to ZOL’s business offerings.

Utande LTE ZOL Wibroniks Supermax:

5 Mbps

US$125.00 WiBroniks Nano Office

7Mbps

US$125 Megamax

10Mbps

US$210 WiBroniks Micro Office

10Mbps

US$185 Gigamax

15Mbps

US$295 WiBroniks Small Office

15Mbps

US$295

There were many people on social media who voiced their concerns about the pricing of Utande’s packages. And it seems like the internet service provider was listening because Utande has announced that it has slashed prices for its LTE packages by about 18% across the board.

Data allocation Speed (Mbps) Old Price (US$) per month New Price (US$) per month Supermax uncapped 5 125.00 99.00 Megamax uncapped 10 210.00 169.00 Gigamax uncapped 15 295.00 249.00

This new price change now puts Utande’s entry-level package at a lower price than the ZOL and TelOne uncapped alternatives.

Utande LTE TelOne Blaze ZOL Wibroniks Supermax:

5 Mbps

US$99.00 Blaze Superernova Uncapped

US$112.00 WiBroniks Nano Office

7Mbps

US$125



Wibroniks Home Unlimited

15Mbps

US$119 Megamax

10Mbps

US$210 – WiBroniks Micro Office

10Mbps

US$185 Gigamax

15Mbps

US$295 – WiBroniks Small Office

15Mbps

US$295

It very rare, at least from my experience, to see a company reduce the prices of a service. The fact that Utande did so after listening to its clients and maybe also understanding that people are strapped for cash but need the internet is, I think, a sign that there is hope yet for Zimbabwean businesses.

All Utande needs to do now is roll out the capped packages

What we are all waiting for now are the capped packeges to see where exactly Utande ranks against ZOL Wibroniks and TelOne Blaze. A month ago we asked Utande/Dandemutande’s CEO, Never Ncube about the capped packages as well as what the company has in store for the future. You can listen to that conversation with the link below.