Utande slashes LTE package prices by about 18%
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Apr 7, 2021 in Broadband · 3 mins read
   
1 comment

Early last month Utande launched an LTE service to rival those offered by ZOL and TelOne. The only difference between Utande’s packages and the rest of the market is that they are uncapped only. When it comes to prices, Utande LTE packages were comparable to ZOL’s business offerings.

Utande LTEZOL Wibroniks
Supermax:
5 Mbps
US$125.00		WiBroniks Nano Office
7Mbps
US$125
Megamax
10Mbps
US$210		WiBroniks Micro Office
10Mbps
US$185
Gigamax
15Mbps
US$295		WiBroniks Small Office
15Mbps
US$295

There were many people on social media who voiced their concerns about the pricing of Utande’s packages. And it seems like the internet service provider was listening because Utande has announced that it has slashed prices for its LTE packages by about 18% across the board.

Data allocationSpeed (Mbps)Old Price (US$) per monthNew Price (US$) per month
Supermaxuncapped5125.0099.00
Megamaxuncapped10210.00169.00
Gigamaxuncapped15295.00249.00

This new price change now puts Utande’s entry-level package at a lower price than the ZOL and TelOne uncapped alternatives.

Utande LTETelOne BlazeZOL Wibroniks
Supermax:
5 Mbps
US$99.00		Blaze Superernova Uncapped
US$112.00		WiBroniks Nano Office
7Mbps
US$125

Wibroniks Home Unlimited
15Mbps
US$119
Megamax
10Mbps
US$210		WiBroniks Micro Office
10Mbps
US$185
Gigamax
15Mbps
US$295		WiBroniks Small Office
15Mbps
US$295

It very rare, at least from my experience, to see a company reduce the prices of a service. The fact that Utande did so after listening to its clients and maybe also understanding that people are strapped for cash but need the internet is, I think, a sign that there is hope yet for Zimbabwean businesses.

All Utande needs to do now is roll out the capped packages

What we are all waiting for now are the capped packeges to see where exactly Utande ranks against ZOL Wibroniks and TelOne Blaze. A month ago we asked Utande/Dandemutande’s CEO, Never Ncube about the capped packages as well as what the company has in store for the future. You can listen to that conversation with the link below.

Comments 1

Price Warrior
just now

Nice. TelOne Speed is Up to 20Mbps. I would pay an additional US20 for that. 5Mbps may in some instances not be enough for my Business

