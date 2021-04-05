WhatsApp will so allow iOS to Andriod chat migration

A month and some change out from the infamous Privacy Policy change (15 May 2020), WhatsApp has been ramping up the features. Last month Facebook-owned messaging app rolled out a feature that allows users to answer and make calls from WhatsApp Web. The company followed that up by tweaking the disappearing message feature to allow for more control. And now, WhatsApp is finally addressing the iOS to Android chat migration problem according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Before this announcement, the only way you could change operating systems and transfer your chats was through exporting chats from that device, sending them via email, and then using the dr.fone tool. This process is far too complicated and forced many to just adopt a new number when they move to another OS. In most cases, many people kept the old number in order to have a record of those chats.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a solution to seamlessly transition from iOS to Android and vice versa.

Unfortunately, there is no timeline for this feature’s rollout. But you can bet WhatsApp will put some serious work into iOS to Android chat migration. With the deadline for the Privacy Policy change looming, the company will want to pack in as much functionality as possible.