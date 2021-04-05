Why the Duke of Hastings had to leave Bridgerton

Recently fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton were heartbroken to learn that one of the lead characters, Regé-Jean Page was not coming for season 2. This was big news in these parts because Mr Page is part Zimbabwean. There were even conspiracy theories peddled by some that “the man” was trying to kick Regé-Jean Page out of showbiz.

Glitzy nonsense

If you have read my review of Bridgerton, you will find that I am not a fan of the show. That said, despite it being “costume drama trash” is nothing to sneer at. The show has achieved widespread fame as the most-watched show on Netflix and that is not an easy feat to achieve on the world’s most popular streaming platform. The best most shows and movies can hope for is to top the week’s views but Bridgerton went beyond this by garnering a staggering 82 million household views during the first month of its release.

This has made the Shonda Rhimes drama a household name, naturally. It has also made Regé-Jean Page quite popular. The fact that he is also easy on the eye has amplified his fame. The stars seem aligned and surely that’s more the reason for him to stay with the show. So why is he leaving? Is it some sort of behind the scenes dispute? Is it greed as some have speculated? Why? What could be the reason?

advertisement

You should read a book

The answer is quite very rather dull considering all the excitement. Bridgerton is based on a series of books by the same title written by Julie Cotler under the pen name of Julia Quinn. Each book in this series tends to focus on each sibling and the next one focuses on Anthony Bridgerton. This simply means there is just no role for Regé-Jean Page here.

Below are the list of books that make up the Bridgerton series and the date when it was published in brackets:

The Duke and I (2000)

The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000)

An Offer From a Gentleman (2001)

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (2002)

To Sir Phillip, With Love (2003)

When He Was Wicked (2004)

It’s In His Kiss (2005)

On the Way to the Wedding (2006)

The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013)

This is a romance series so, chances are that those who loved the series will still get more of the same in the next coming Bridgerton season, it will just be without the Duke of Hastings. However, there is a chance he might make some cameos in these seasons and if we do get to the final book he should feature plenty in there.

Shonda Rhimes is a proven producer who has done it countless times. She is the one who introduced us to the raw talent that is Mr Page and she has a reputation for unconventionally casting people of colour in roles traditionally reserved for white people so expect another surprise.

As for the Duke, well his time is up and hopefully he will come back in time. In the meantime you can read the book and spoil future seasons of the show for yourself.