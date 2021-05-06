advertisement

BancABC joins forces with German-based startup hub
Valentine Muhamba
Posted May 6, 2021 in Banking , Business and Startups
   
No comments

BancABC has joined forces with German-based startup hub DeutschConnect.

The name DeutschConnect will be familiar to fans of our Technikari podcast. Earlier this year we got the chance to talk to the company’s CEO Kumbirai Chipadza about opportunities for Zim startups in Germany.

However, if you are hearing of it for the first time, DeutschConnect is an enterprise that links Sub-Saharan African startups with the European Union startup ecosystem. It also offers business consultations, Business-to-Business matchmaking, and German language courses.

The DeutschConnect and BancABC partnership is a convergence of their respective fields to aid the Zim startup ecosystem to gain a foothold in Germany. BancABC coming onboard adds to DeutschConnect’s impressive network of partners which includes DAAD a German Academic Exchange Service, AG-Career Hub which connects African students and professions with opportunities in Germany, GTAI (Germany Trade and Invest) among others.

Want to know more about DeutschConnet?

Check out the conversation we had with DeutchConnect CEO Kumbirai Chipadza. He gave us insights on startup and education opportunities in Germany for Zimbabweans.

